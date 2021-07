NEW YORK -

Monday, July 5, 2021 at 1:06 pm |

A 30-year-old man from Williamsburg is in critical condition after a car accident in New Jersey. The accident occurred on Interstate 287 in New Jersey, and he was airlifted to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center in Patterson, in critical condition.

He was alone in the car when the accident occurred and there are no other reported injuries.

The public is asked to say Tehillim for Shlomo ben Rochel.