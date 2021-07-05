U.S. Falls Short of White House’s July 4 70% Vaccination Rate Goal, Hits 67%

NEW YORK -

Monday, July 5, 2021 at 10:17 am |

President Joe Biden speaks about infrastructure negotiations, in the East Room of the White House, June 24. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The United States has fallen short of President Joe Biden’s pledge to ensure 70% of the eligible population had at least one coronavirus dose by July 4.

As of July 4, 2021, the CDC recorded 67% of American adults have been at least partially vaccinated, or 172,941,345 people age 18 and older, according to Fox 5. 47.3% have been fully vaccinated, including more than 78.6% of people aged 65 and above.

The White House issued an optimistic message on the federal holiday of July 4, with the President tweeting, “This Fourth of July, America is back. We’re headed into a summer of joy – of freedom – thanks to the millions of Americans who stepped up to get vaccinated. To the frontline and essential workers who have made this day possible: thank you.”

The United States had some of the worst rates of hospitalization and deaths in the world in the winter of 2020 and 2021, until the FDA announced the authorizations of the Pfizer and then the Moderna coronavirus vaccines.

Since the, the country has had one of the most robust and effective vaccine efforts, with cases steadily falling and states reopening. When he was sworn into office, Biden pledged to distribute 100 million vaccines doses within his first 100 days in office.

When the country hit and passed that milestone in less than 100 days, the White House doubled the pledge to 200 million doses in 100 days, which was achieved. In April, the U.S. was recording three million vaccinations daily.

Since then, efforts have slowed, and states created increasingly elaborate incentives to encourage people to get vaccinated, including lottery prizes of up to $1 million.

With the White House reporting around 70% of all adults aged 30 and above being vaccinated, efforts are now focused on the younger 12-30 group who have been less proactive in being vaccinated. Additionally, Pfizer and Moderna are both in the process of developing the vaccine so it can be available to all children, which will enable the country to reach the crucial herd immunity milestone.

Experts predict these shots could be available as early as fall, around the same time children return to school.

___

smarcus@hamodia.com