Report: Israel, Hamas Holding Indirect Talks in Egypt on Prisoner Exchange

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at 10:20 am |

Rockets fired by Hamas terrorists in Gaza into Israel, seen over Kiryat Gat, on May 18. (Nati Shohat/Flash90)

The Egyptian government is separately hosting delegations sent by both Israel and the Hamas terror group, according to a report by Kan News on Wednesday, citing Palestinian media.

Senior members of Hamas’s military wing, the Izzadin al-Qassam Brigades, arrived in Cairo for talks with Egyptian intelligence officials on a possible prisoner exchange agreement with Israel.

This is at the same time that the the Israeli security delegation – POW and Missing Persons Coordinator Yaron Blum and NCO senior Nimrod Gaz – is also in the Egyptian capital.

According to the reports, Egypt will hold meetings between the two sides, separately, to discuss a prisoner exchange following the ceasefire announced last month between Israel and terror groups in the Gaza Strip.