Hospitals Brace for New Coronavirus Wave; Nearly 300 New Cases

Hospitals around the country on Wednesday expressed their worry over the surge of coronavirus, saying they’re bracing for a potential fourth wave of COVID-19 in Israel.
“The medical teams are exhausted, they’ve not yet recovered from the previous waves and will not be able to stand another one,” a health official told Yediot on Wednesday as he urged people to get vaccinated.
Despite the Health Ministry’s concerns, so far there has not been a rise in hospitalizations and serious cases.
Some 293 new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported in Israel on Tuesday, with 0.5% of tests returning positive, according to a Wednesday morning update by the Health Ministry.
Of those infected, 24 were in serious condition and 16 were on ventilators.
Israel’s death toll stood at 6,429.