Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at 1:01 am |

(Photos courtesy of Chessed Shel Emes)

With the local Chessed Shel Emes volunteers working around the clock for days and exhaustion setting in, a group of volunteers from New York flew down to assist them in their vital work at the sire of the collapse of the Champlain Towers South Condominium.

Team members met with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis as they prepared to begin their shift at the site.