JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) -

Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at 5:58 am |

Former South African President Jacob Zuma. (Reuters/Rogan Ward/File Photo)

South Africa’s Constitutional Court on Tuesday ruled that former President Jacob Zuma was in contempt of court when he defied an order to appear at a corruption inquiry earlier this year. He was sentenced to 15 months imprisonment.

Zuma failed to appear at the inquiry led by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo in February.