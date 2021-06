YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at 6:35 am |

Israeli youth receive COVID-19 vaccine injection, at a vaccination center in Yerushalayim, last week. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Israel’s Health Ministry data indicated a total of 283 new coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing the total number of cases to 1,537.

0.4% of test results Monday were positive.

Also on Monday, 14,314 Israelis received their first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, and another 3,463 received their second dose. This brings the number of fully vaccinated people to 5,163,037. In the category of 10-19 year-olds, 23.5% have been vaccinated.