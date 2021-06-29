Reform MK Gilad Kariv Elected to Head Constitution, Law and Justice Committee

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at 5:47 am |

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and MK Abir Kara attend a plenary session at the Knesset, Monday. (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)

During discussions overnight Monday, MK Gilad Kariv (Labor) was elected to head the Constitution, Law and Justice Committee after a vote in the committee.

MK Rabbi Yaakov Litzman (UTJ) responded to the election of Reform MK Kariv: “This is another step in the new government’s plot to uproot the very foundations of Judaism, appointing a Reform rabbi to head this Committee in the Knesset.”

MK Itamar Ben Gvir said: “After the left-wing government sold the Negev to Mansour Abbas, it recognizes the Reform movement and has sold them the control of anti-Jewish legislation in the Constitution Committee.”

Ben Gvir added: “Kariv is the number one enemy of Jewish law, representing the cheerleaders of assimilation in Israel and the Diaspora. The whole purpose of the Kariv cleric is to anger, create strife and keep us away. The left-wing government is today bankrupt of values, morals and traditions.”