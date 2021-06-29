Israel’s Embassy to the UAE Officially Dedicated

Yerushalayim -

Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at 7:27 am |

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid helps to affix a mezuzah during an inauguration ceremony of Israel’s embassy in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on Tuesday. (Shlomi Amsalem/Government Press Office (GPO)

At the ribbon-cutting ceremony in Abu Dhabi, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said: “Israel wants peace with all of its neighbors. We aren’t going anywhere. The Middle East is our home and we’re here to stay, so we call on all countries in the region to recognize that and talk to us.”

Lapid thanked former Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, calling him “the architect of the Abraham Accords, who worked tirelessly to bring them about,” as well as former U.S. President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden for supporting the process.

Emirati Culture and Youth Minister Noura Al Kaabi said that what she thought was most important was that the UAE and Israel “have inspired others in the region to prioritize peace and stability on the path to a brighter future… and work towards a region that embraces human dignity for all and inclusiveness tolerance to prepare our children for a brighter future.

“We look forward to witnessing what tomorrow will bring for our countries in this shared journey of cooperation,” she added.