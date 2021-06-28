Last-Minute Compromise Reached on Evyatar

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, June 28, 2021 at 12:45 pm |

Israeli soldiers bringing demolition equipment to the Evyatar outpost, Sunday. (Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90)

With a confrontation threatening on the imminent evacuation of the Evyatar outpost in the Shomron, a compromise solution has been reached that will avert the destruction of the community.

The government agreed to a deal that would have residents leaving their homes, but the structures won’t be torn down. Instead, the IDF will set up a makeshift army base on the site, and a new yeshiva will be established there in the next few weeks, according to media reports.

The state agreed to reconsider the status of the outpost’s land with a view to making it legal for a return of its residents.

The solution was agreed to by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked, and accepted by the Evyatar residents themselves.