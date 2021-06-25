George Floyd Statue in NY Defaced With Neo-Nazi Graffiti

NEW YORK -

Friday, June 25, 2021 at 5:09 am |

A statue of George Floyd was defaced and marked with the name of a neo-Nazi group in New York, the NYPD said.

Police said that the monument to the 46-year-old Black man murdered by a police officer in May last year was found covered in paint on Thursday morning.

The inscription was of the American far-right cell “Patriot Front,” which is thought to have similarly vandalized another Floyd tribute in neighboring New Jersey.

Police said that four unidentified individuals used spray paint to deface the George Floyd monument comprised of a sculpture and pedestal. Black spray paint was used to deface the sculpture (face) and to cover text on the pedestal. White spray paint was used to stencil “PATRIOTFRONT.US” on the pedestal. The unidentified males fled on foot.

The investigation by the NYPD Hate Crime Task Force is ongoing.

Authorities released a video showing four individuals, one of whom was holding a spray paint can, near the scene of the crime in the Flatbush area of Brooklyn.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website.