In-Home Vaccination Available for NYC Residents

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks during the opening of the Broadway vaccination site, April 12, 2021. (REUTERS/Jeenah Moon)

In an effort to make it as easy as possible for New York City residents to be vaccinated, the city’s vaccine outreach will now include at-home Covid shots.

“This is really important for folks who are ready, have not been vaccinated, but for whom it’s been a challenge to get to a vaccination site or they haven’t been sure,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio at his press conference on Wednesday. “That vaccine, that lifesaving vaccine is now available right at your doorstep.”

Previously, vaccine appointments in someone’s home was available for the homebound elderly and disabled. Conducted by the Department for the Aging and the FDNY, the outreach effort reached 15,000 people in the comfort of their homes.

“We’re going to take the same kind of approach and now apply it to a bigger in-home vaccine effort,” said the mayor. “Anyone who’s sitting out there and thinking, wow, I’m ready, but I’d rather the vaccine be done right here in my home, go to [the website], fill out the request, and we’ll send the vaccinators to your door.”

The mayor celebrated the city’s public Health + Hospitals system millionth coronavirus vaccine dose, out of the more than 9 million doses distributed city-wide. The recipient of the shot a 12-year-old daughter of a hospital staff member.

