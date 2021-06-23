Close Race in 48th City Council District; Lander Wins Comptroller; Reynoso Wins Brooklyn Borough President

NEW YORK -

New York City Councilmember Brad Lander won election as city Comptroller (Larry Busacca/Getty Images/ New York Times)

The Democratic primary in the 48th New York City Council District will come down to absentee ballots and ranked-choice tabulations, with the top two candidates separated by just 204 votes.

With more than 96% of precincts reporting, Steven Saperstein won 2,358 first-place votes, or 31.15%, and Mariya Markh has 2,154 first-place votes, or 28.46%. Three other candidates — Amber Adler, Binyomin Bendet, and Heshy Tischler — are well behind.

The district includes parts of Brooklyn’s Midwood, Gravesend, Homecrest, Madison, Sheepshead Bay, Manhattan Beach and Brighton Beach neighborhoods.

These results are only for first-place votes by voters who cast their ballots in person, either during early voting or on Primary Day. The final results will come only after all absentee ballots are counted and ranked-choice tabulation is complete, which could take several weeks.

Whoever wins the primary will immediately face another tough battle, as this is one of the few general elections in the heavily Democratic city that will likely be competitive. Republican Inna Vernikov is expected to be a formidable contender, as the district is among the most conservative in New York City.

Meanwhile, in other Democratic primaries:

— Incumbent Farah Louis easily won the primary for City Council in the 45th District, which includes parts of Midwood, with more than 75% of the vote.

— In the 47th City Council District, which includes Sea Gate, and portions of Gravesend and Bensonhurst, Ari Kagan has 42.65% and Steven Patzer has 33.9%. Joseph Packer and Alec Brook-Krasny are far behind in third and fourth place, respectively.

— In the 39th City Council District, which includes part of Boro Park, Shahana Hanif won 32.4%, Brandon West got 22.5%, and none of the other five candidates cracked 17%.

— In the 38th City Council District, which includes a tiny sliver of Boro Park, Alexa Aviles easily won with 43.5% of the vote, more than double any of the other five candidates.

— In the 10-candidate New York City comptroller race, Brad Lander has 31.3% of first-place votes, with Corey Johnson at 22.5%, Michelle Caruso-Cabrera at 13.6%, Brian Benjamin at 7.7%, David Weprin at 7%.

— Antonio Reynoso will likely be the next Brooklyn borough president, winning 28.2% of first-place votes, followed by Robert Cornegy at 19.2 percent, and Jo Anne Simon at 17.6%. Twelve candidates were on the ballot.

— Mark Levine won 28.67% of the vote for Manhattan borough president, with Brad Hoylman at 25.66%. None of the other five candidates cracked 13%.

Incumbent Donovan Richards is leading a close race for Queens borough president with 41.5% of the vote; Elizabeth Crowley is just behind at 40.2%. Jimmy Van Bramer is way behind at 17.82%.

— In the eight-candidate race for Manhattan district attorney, Alvin Bragg has 33.8% of the vote, and Tali Farhadian Weinstein has 30.4%. No other candidate has as much as 12%.

— Rosemarie Montalbano won more than 62% of the vote, defeating Dweynie Esther Paul for Brooklyn Surrogate’s Court judge.

— For Brooklyn Civil Court, Inga Oneale holds a razor thin lead over Casilda Roper-Simpson, 36.45% to 35.52%. Charles Finkelstein got 27.45%.

The races for district attorney and judge don’t use ranked-choice voting, but those results won’t be final until absentee ballots are received and tabulated.

