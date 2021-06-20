Coalition Likely to Delay Vote on Family Reunification Bill

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, June 20, 2021 at 9:54 am |

View of a plenary session at the Knesset. (Oren Ben Hakoon/POOL)

The coalition is likely to delay a vote planned for Monday on the contentious family reunification law, as it fears an embarrassing failure to pass the law, Channel 12 reported Sunday.

The 2003 law bars granting citizenship to Palestinians who marry Israeli citizens. The new government is internally divided over the issue, with Minister of Regional Cooperation Issawi Frej of Meretz, Labor MK Ibtisam Mara’ana, and the Ra’am party opposing the measure.

Though the right-wing parties, currently in the opposition, in theory do support the law, they have refused to step in to vote in favor, in hopes of undermining the new government.