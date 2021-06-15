Palestinians Crank Up Team for Peace Talks

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 12:33 pm |

At the behest of the U.S., the Palestinian Authority has assembled a new team of negotiators for a hoped-for renewal of long-stagnated peace talks with Israel, according to Channel 12 news.

As part of its negotiating stance, the PA intends to demand an extension of its control in Yehuda and Shomron, currently divided with Israel, the network said, citing a “senior official in Ramallah,” where they have their headquarters.

The report also said that Washington was already at work on the matter before Prime Minister Naftali Bennett was sworn in on Sunday. Foreign Minister Yair Lapid has indicated that Israel is also ready to re-engage with the Palestinians.