Cuomo Announces Covid Restrictions Are Lifted

People applaud as New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks about the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions during a news conference at One World Trade in New York, Tuesday, June 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

All state-mandated coronavirus restrictions have been lifted from commercial and social settings, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Tuesday.

“We can now return to life as we know it,” Cuomo said to a cheering crowd at his final coronavirus briefing at One World Trade Center. “We’re no longer just surviving. Life is about thriving. Life is about seeing people, life is about loving, life is about celebrating life is about enjoying life is about interacting. And now we get back to living life.”

The governor had said on June 7 that he would lift restrictions only after New York state hit the threshold of 70% of eligible adults receiving at least one coronavirus vaccine. As of Tuesday, the state achieved the goal.

“All the state-mandated restrictions are lifted…we can get back to living and businesses can open, because the state mandates are gone, social gathering restrictions capacity restrictions the health screenings, [and] the cleaning and disinfecting protocols,” he continued.

Masks will still be required on public transit, and individual businesses can make their own decisions. The state is abiding by CDC guidelines. Capacity restrictions, social distancing, and cleaning requirements will be lifted in camps, offices, and retail locations. Restrictions will be maintained in hospitals, nursing homes, and schools.

“Remember June 15th. Remember today, because it is the day that New York rose again,” Cuomo said, announcing there would be firework displays throughout the state on Tuesday night to celebrate.

