Hamas: Qatari Funds to Arrive in Gaza by Next Week

As internationally mediated ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas were ongoing, Qatar’s envoy to Gaza has told the Islamist terrorist organization that Israel intends to prevent the monthly influx of Qatari aid money, Hezbollah-affiliated Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar reported last week.

Several days ago, according to a report by Al-Akhbar, Hamas warned foreign mediators that the terrorist group would renew hostilities against Israel if the Qatari aid money was not allowed to enter Gaza.

“The continuation of Israel’s provocations toward Gaza and its impoverished residents who need the Qatari aid money means pushing [Hamas] toward escalation and conflict,” Hamas told Al-Akhbar.

The various terrorist groups in Gaza, the report said, warned they would employ “means of pressure” along the border frontier and emphasized that “the resistance could choose the option of conflict.”

On Wednesday, a Fatah delegation headed by senior Palestinian Authority official Jibril Rajoub was expected to arrive in Cairo to discuss numerous issues, including PA parliamentary elections that were canceled by PA Chairman Mahmoud Abbas, Gaza’s rehabilitation and a long-term ceasefire with Israel.

Egyptian mediators were also expected to focus on advancing a prisoner exchange deal between Israel and Hamas.

As a reminder, Hamas leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, recently warned that if Gaza’s problems were not solved, the terrorist group would “burn everything.” In other words, Hamas has already threatened to renew its campaign of cross-border arson attacks with incendiary balloons.

Last week, an Israeli official involved in talks between Israel, Egypt, the United Nations, and the U.S. on planned efforts to rehabilitate Gaza after Operation Guardian of the Walls, said that realistically speaking, it will be impossible to prevent Hamas from scooping up supplies and money sent to the Gaza Strip.

According to the official, without Israeli presence on the ground, international oversight and supervision measures would be limited.

“Hamas will take its portion,” a Hamas official said.