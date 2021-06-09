Knesset Committee Confirms: New Gov’t to Formed Sunday

Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 3:50 am |

View of the Knesset. (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)

The Knesset Arrangements Committee voted 17-0 on Wednesday morning to set the procedures for Sunday’s vote of confidence in a new government that is set to replace Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

The session will begin at 4 p.m. (local time).

Incoming Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Incoming Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid and Netanyahu will speak at the special session on Sunday.

Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin will be replaced by Yesh Atid MK Mickey Levy at the same session.

In the stormy meeting, Likud MK Galit Distal Atbaryan called Bennett and New Hope leader Gideon Sa’ar opportunists and parasites.