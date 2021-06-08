Flag March Reset for Next Tuesday, Route to be Determined

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 4:17 pm |

The Flag March in Yerushalayim’s Old City will be held on Tuesday, June 15 “in a format to be agreed upon by the police and the organizers of the march.”

Thus reads a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office on Tuesday night, following a meeting between Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu‏‏ and Defense Minister Benny Gantz.

Thus the hot potato was tossed back to the Israel Police. They had decided not to grant the organizers a permit because of fears the patriotic display would provoke a violent backlash from the Palestinians in Yerushalayim and might upset the fragile ceasefire in Gaza.

However, police officials did say that if they submitted an alternate route, it might yet be approved, if it met safety considerations.

Then Public Security Minister Ohana stepped in and said the government would have to decide.

Now the government says the police will have to decide.

The rescheduled date falls two days after the Knesset holds a confidence vote to approve the new government, whose center-left components will presumably by unsympathetic to the right-wing marchers.