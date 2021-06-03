IDF, Police Prevent Drugs, Guns Being Smuggled Over Lebanon Border

YERUSHALAYIM -

Some of the banned contraband that was caught on the Lebanon border, overnight Wednesday. (IDF Spokesman)

IDF and Israel Police forces on Wednesday stopped drugs and weapons from being smuggled over the border from Lebanon into Israel.

Some 15 guns and 36 kilograms of contraband were seized and suspects were taken for questioning.

The IDF is examining the possibility that the Hezbollah terror group was involved in the smuggling operation.

Hezbollah has built a drug empire in Lebanon and exports weapons and drugs, including those produced in Syria, to the entire Middle East, a major source of funding for the terror group.

Lebanon is one of the world’s top producers of cannabis, which is cultivated in areas under Hezbollah’s control in the south of the country.

Similarly, U.S. and European drug agencies are combating Hezbollah’s networks around the world. The Europol law enforcement agency issued a report in 2020 cautioning that Hezbollah is using European cities as a base for trading in “drugs and diamonds” and to launder the profits.