Biden Congratulates Herzog on Being Voted In as Israel’s New President

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 4:06 am |

Newly elected President Yitzchak Herzog, seen at the Knesset on the day of the presidential elections, Wednesday. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

The White House issued a statement of congratulations to Yitzchak Herzog, who was named Israel’s 11th President on Wednesday.

The statement issued by President Joe Biden read, “On behalf of the people of the United States, I extend my warm congratulations to Isaac Herzog on his election to serve as the 11th President of the State of Israel.

“Throughout his career, President-elect Herzog has demonstrated his unwavering commitment to strengthening Israel’s security, advancing dialogue, and building bridges across the global Jewish community. I am confident that under his presidency, the partnership between Israel and the United States will continue to grow and deepen.

“I also want to thank President Reuven Rivlin for his many years of service to the people of Israel. I look forward to welcoming President Rivlin to Washington in the weeks ahead to honor his dedication to the enduring partnership and the close friendship between our two nations.”