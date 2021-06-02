Google’s Diversity Head Accused Jews of Violent Obsessions in Personal Blog

NEW YORK -

Google’s head of diversity wrote that Jews have an “insatiable appetite for war and killing” on his personal blog in 2007, the Free Beacon revealed.

Kamau Bobb, a technology policy expert, is the Global Lead for Diversity Strategy and Research at Google.

In the 2007 post on his website, which is still available online as of Wednesday, Bobb indicated he believed all Jews were morally responsible for the actions of the Israeli government, which he saw as driven by “vengeance and violence…[an] insatiable appetite for war and killing in defense.” He wrote that the Jewish people had learnt the wrong lessons from the Holocaust.

The “insatiable appetite for vengeful violence” of Israel, he claimed, failed to learn “sympathy and compassion” the Jews might have learned from “through a ghastly set of lessons.”

Michael Dickson, the head of pro-Israel group Stand With Us, tweeted: “All of this begs the question whether (1) Google did due diligence when selecting [Bobb] for the sensitive position of global Google DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion) Director and (2) whether he should remain in these positions.”