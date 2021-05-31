BD”E: Mrs. Ahuva Leah Kryman, A”h, of Yerushalayim

Monday, May 31, 2021 at 6:11 am |

Baruch dayan ha’emes.

Mrs. Ahuva Leah Kryman, a”h, of Yerushalayim passed away suddenly at her home on Monday morning.

She was born in Yerushalayim 39 years ago, to her parents Rabbi Avraham Yosef, z”l, and, lhbch”l, Mrs. Tzira Leizerson.

When she came of age, she married, yblch”t, Rav Yitzchak Kryman, from the Gerrer community of New York. Together they built a home of Torah and Chassidus with their five children.

Her father, noted askan Rabbi Avraham Yosef Leizerson, z”l, was niftar last year.

She is survived by her mother, husband, children and one brother, Harav Simcha Bunim Leizerson.

Her levayah will be held Monday afternoon in Yerushalayim. She will be buried on Har Hamenuchos near her late father.

Tehi zichrah baruch.