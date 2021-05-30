Police Rescue Two Men From Sinking Ship on Long Island

NEW YORK -

Sunday, May 30, 2021 at 1:30 pm |

Police rescued two men from a sinking sailboat off of Long Island early Sunday morning.

Chris Sinforter, 32, of Brooklyn, and Christian Teneyck, 37, of Jersey City, were on a 25-foot sailboat when its ropes broke and it began to smash against the dock and other boats, all while stormy weather sent buckets of rain into the sinking ship.

The two men were unable to escape on their own due to the rising seas and storm.

The Suffolk County Police Marine Bureau responded a 911 call around 1 a.m. and pulled up in a police boat alongside the sinking one, shouting at Sinforter and Teneyck to jump to safety, the New York Daily News reported.

Both men escaped uninjured, though one officer was taken to the hospital after he caught one of the men as he leapt onto the police vessel.

