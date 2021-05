YERUSHALAYIM -

Saturday, May 29, 2021 at 9:44 pm |

A screenshot of the security video shows two suspects throwing Molotov cocktails at a Jewish house in Lod, late Thursday night.

Israel Police announced Motzoei Shabbos that it has arrested an Arab resident of Lod for allegedly being involved in throwing Molotov cocktails at a home belonging to Jewish residents in the city late Thursday night.

No injuries were reported in the incident, b’chasdei Shamayim.

Video footage from the scene showed two suspects involved in the incident.