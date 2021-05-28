Three Molotov Cocktails Thrown at Jewish Home in Lod

Friday, May 28, 2021 at 2:42 am |

YERUSHALAYIM -

A screenshot of the security video, shows the two suspects throwing Molotov cocktails at a Jewish house in Lod.

Residents of the city of Lod reported that three Molotov cocktails were thrown late Thursday night at a Jewish home, located near the train station in the city.

Most of the residents in the neighborhood, on Rechov Baal HaTanya, are from the Chabad community. The residents, who kept fire extinguishers in their homes, extinguished the fire.

There were no injuries in the incident, baruch Hashem.

Video reportedly from the scene showed two suspects throwing Molotov cocktails towards the house.

Israel Police have opened an investigation into the attack.

The attack comes as unrest continues in Lod and a number of other cities throughout Israel that began with Arab riots a few weeks ago.