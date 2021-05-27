Yesh Atid, New Hope Negotiating Teams to Meet Thursday

Negotiating teams from Yesh Atid and the New Hope parties are to meet on Thursday as part of Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid’s efforts to form a government.
Lapid is attempting to complete deals with five parties by the end of this week and then present Yamina leader Naftali Bennett with a ready-to-go government for him to accept and join, or reject and be blamed for taking the country to new elections, ahead of next Wednesday’s deadline for Lapid to form a government.
New Hope has ruled out joining a government that does not include Yamina.