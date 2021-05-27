Jewish Man Brutally Attacked by Arabs in Acco Released From ICU

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, May 27, 2021 at 8:48 am |

A car is set on fire during Arab riots in Acco, May 12. (Roni Ofer/Flash90)

A Jewish man who was nearly beaten to death by an Arab mob in Acco earlier this month has been released from intensive care, hospital officials said Thursday afternoon.

On May 12, dozens of Arab rioters in Acco attacked Elad Barzilai, a local high school teacher and father of four, hurling stones at him and beating him, knocking him out unconscious.

Barzilai was brought to Nahariya’s Galilee Medical Center, where he was initially listed in critical condition at the hospital’s ICU.

Following two weeks of improvement in his condition, doctors have released Barzilai from the ICU, though he still remains hospitalized. He is still listed in serious condition.

Prof. Masad Barhoum, the hospital’s administrator, said during a visit with Barzilai that his release from the ICU is “a very emotional moment.”

“I want to thank the neurosurgery department in general and especially the neurosurgery department’s intensive care ward, for the wonderful work and professional treatment they provided Elad. Though he still has a long way to go, we can certainly express cautious optimism now.”