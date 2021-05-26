Turkey Arrests Suspected ISIS Bomb Maker

Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 10:45 am |

A police officer secures the area in Ankara, Turkey, Friday, April 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici)

Turkish authorities arrested an Egyptian man in Istanbul who they say was a bomb maker for the ISIS terror organization.

Mustafa Abdulwahab Mahmoud was arrested along with three unnamed suspected accomplices, Asharq Al-Awsat reported.

Mahmoud is accused of “belonging to and running a terrorist group” according to prosecutors. He is alleged to be an expert on homemade bombs and shared the information online with other extremists, and was planning on bombing U.S. interests in Turkey.

American intelligence shared information with Turkish authorities that led to Mahmoud’s arrest.

ISIS claimed responsibility for 10 suicide bombings that killed 315 and injured hundreds in Turkey between 2015-2017.

