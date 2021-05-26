Hamas Chief: We Don’t Need Your Money

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 11:35 am |

Members of the Hamas Al-Qassam Brigades at a rally in Gaza City, Monday. (Atia Mohammed/Flash90)

While U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken continued his efforts to drum up support for an international effort to rebuild Gaza, Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar on Wednesday that they don’t need the money.

Referring to Blinken’s assurances that the financial aid will not go to Hamas for terror activities, Sinwar said in a statement that the terror group “will make the task easier for everyone, and we will make sure that the process is transparent and fair, and let everyone be sure that no penny [of reconstruction funds] will go to Hamas.

“We have sufficient financial resources… a large part of which are from Iran, and another part comes from Arab and Muslim donors and free people of the world who stand in solidarity with our people and their rights,” he said, according to The Times of Israel.

Blinken said on Wednesday that the U.S. will provide over $360 million to support Palestinian recovery efforts.

Some $38 million will go to humanitarian aid, to be routed through the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) and other humanitarian partners, for food, shelter and medical care.

The State Department and USAID will work with Congress to give an additional $75 million in the next year to promote reconstruction in Gaza.