Blinken Wraps Up Mideast Tour in Jordan

Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 11:20 am |

BEIRUT (Reuters) -

Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 11:20 am |

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken steps off his plane upon arrival at Queen Alia International Airport, in Amman, Wednesday. (Alex Brandon/Pool via REUTERS)

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Amman on Wednesday, the last leg of a Middle East tour aimed at shoring up a ceasefire that ended the worst fighting in years between Israel and Palestinian terrorist groups.

Blinken arrived in Amman after stops in Yerushalayim, Ramallah and Cairo.

The United States and Egypt are working together to let Israelis and Palestinians live in safety and security, Blinken said in a speech during his visit to Cairo earlier in the day.

Blinken said during an event at the U.S. embassy in Cairo that Egypt was a real and effective partner in dealing with the latest violence between Israel and Palestinians.

Meanwhile, British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on Wednesday reiterated Britain’s commitment to a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestinian conflict during a meeting with his Israeli counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi.

“Reiterated the (UK’s) commitment to a two-state solution, the importance of a stronger nuclear deal with Iran & our commitment to Israel’s security in my meeting with Gabi Ashkenazi,” Raab said on Twitter.

“Vital we make progress towards a more positive future for Israelis and Palestinians.”