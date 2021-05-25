Suspect Arrested in South Florida Synagogue Harassment

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. (AP) -

Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 3:35 pm |

Jeffrey Carl Fleming, arrested for harrassment of a South Florida synagogue. (Broward County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

Police have arrested a man who they say yelled antisemitic remarks at a rabbi and dumped a bag of human feces in front of a South Florida synagogue.

Hallandale Beach police arrested Jeffrey Carl Fleming on Monday on charges of felony stalking with a hate crime enhancement and littering human waste. Fleming was being held Tuesday on $11,000 bond at the Broward County Jail. Details on his arrest were not released.

Capt. Pedro Abut said in a statement that Fleming, 39, is the man captured on cellphone video who went on a rant outside the Chabad of South Broward on Friday.

The man, barefoot and dressed in a white robe, left and returned a short time later, carrying a bag or pillowcase that contained human feces. He dumped the bag in front of the synagogue and yelled, “Jews should die,” according to a police report.

He also spat at a menorah near a sidewalk, according to the police.

At a Tuesday court hearing, Fleming’s attorney asked that he receive a mental evaluation.