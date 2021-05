YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 7:02 am |

Ahmad Fahd, a Palestinian from the al-Amari refugee camp near Ramallah, was killed Monday night by security forces to arrest terrorist operatives in one of the al-Bira neighborhoods.

A source in the Palestinian security forces told Yediot that Fahd’s brother and uncle were wanted by the Shin Bet, and his family members were associated with Fatah. According to the source, his relatives were most likely the intended targets of the assassination.