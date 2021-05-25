Karhi: Three New Hope MKs Will Join Likud-Led Gov’t

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 6:25 am |

MK Shlomo Karhi. (Noam Revkin Fenton/Flash90)

MK Shlomo Karhi (Likud) told Yediot on Tuesday that three New Hope MKs had announced to party chairman Gideon Sa’ar that they will not necessarily join their party in blocking Netnayahu, should Opposition Leader Yair Lapid’s mandate to form a government expire.

Karhi said that if the mandate does go to the Knesset, Netanyahu’s ability to form a government will hinge solely on Yamina chairman Naftali Bennett, claiming that at least two of the three New Hope MKs in question would join the new Likud-led coalition.

“Bennett is still trying to form a divisive government which deems half of the people in Israel unacceptable. But if that really is off the table, then when we get to the last 21 days, there’ll be a right-wing government. [At least] two [MKs] from New Hope will come. They won’t be deserters [from the party], they just have promised to sit in a right-wing government.”

Karhi said about former minister Ze’ev Elkin, Yoaz Hendel and Sharren Haskel: “They’re all loyal to Sa’ar – until the end of Lapid’s mandate. Once the mandate ends, even Elkin and Hendel will jump from party to party.”

The New Hope MKs refuted the claims.