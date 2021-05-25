Companies Transferring Funds From Iran to Hamas Declared Terrorist Organizations

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 6:09 am |

A demonstrator holds a Palestinian flag as he flashes a victory sign in a pro-Palestinian gathering in Tehran, Iran, last Wednesday. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

Defense Minister Benny Gantz has declared two companies that help transfer tens of millions of dollars from Iran to Hamas to be terrorist organizations. The companies, owned by Zahir Yunis Shmalach, a money changer from Gaza, have been helping to transfer funds to the organization and to its military arm since 2019.

These funds that originate in Iran, are provided as part of Quds Force’s support for terrorist organizations working against Israel. The funds are transferred with the direct assistance of the companies, with the full awareness of those in charge, using methods and contacts available to them.