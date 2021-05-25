Blinken Begins Middle East Mission to Bolster Gaza Ceasefire

YERUSHALAYIM (Reuters) -

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken talks with Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi, upon arrival at the Ben Gurion Airport, near Tel Aviv, Tuesday. (Alex Brandon/Pool via Reuters)

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken began a Middle East visit in Israel on Tuesday, hoping to bolster its ceasefire with Gaza’s ruling Hamas terror group and help speed humanitarian aid to the Palestinian enclave.

In tandem with Blinken’s mission, Israeli authorities said they were allowing fuel, medicine and food earmarked for Gaza’s private sector to enter the territory for the first time since 11 days of cross-border hostilities started on May 10.

Blinken was also due to visit Ramallah, Cairo and Amman, with the United States harboring “every hope and expectation” the ceasefire would continue to hold, a senior State Department official said.

“Our primary focus is on maintaining the ceasefire, getting the assistance to the people who need it,” said the official, who spoke on Monday on the condition of anonymity. Egypt brokered the truce, in coordination with the United States.

But the official suggested it was too early for wider peace talks between Israel, in political flux after four inconclusive elections in two years, and the Palestinians, divided by enmity between Hamas and Western-backed Chairman Mahmoud Abbas.

U.S. President Joe Biden has said a two-state solution was the only answer to resolving the Israel-Palestinian conflict, and pledged a major package with other countries to help rebuild Gaza. Israeli-Palestinian peace negotiations collapsed in 2014.

Blinken’s agenda included talks in Yerushalayim on Tuesday with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and a meeting in Ramallah with Abbas. Blinken is due to remain in the region through Thursday.

Hamas, which is regarded by the West as a terrorist group and opposes any Palestinian peace efforts with Israel, began cross-border rocket attacks on May 10, drawing Israeli airstrikes.

The IDF put the death toll in Israel at 13, with hundreds treated for injuries after rocket salvos caused panic and sent people as far away as Tel Aviv rushing into shelters.

Commercial buildings, residential towers and private houses across the Gaza Strip were damaged or destroyed by the time the ceasefire was announced.

Israel says air strikes hit legitimate military targets and that it did its utmost to avoid civilian casualties, including giving prior warnings when it was about to strike residential buildings that it said also had a military use.