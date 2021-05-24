Two Wounded in Yerushalayim Stabbing Attack

Monday, May 24, 2021 at 6:46 am |

Israeli security and emergency personnel work at the scene of a stabbing attack in Yerushalayim on Monday. (Reuters/Ammar Awad)

A stabbing attack was reported near the Ammunition Hill Memorial Site in Yerushalayim on Monday afternoon.

A 21-year-old young man was stabbed in his back on Shlomo Zalman Shraga Street, in front of the national headquarters of the Border Police, and received medical attention on the scene before being evacuated to Hadassah Mt. Scopus Hospital in serious condition.

The scene of the attack in Ammunition Hill, Monday. (Medabrim Tikshoret)

A 23-year-old man was also taken to hospital in serious condition.

The suspected terrorist was neutralized by a Border Police officer who was nearby.

Police and Shin Bet forces were dispatched to the scene.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Yechiel Stern, who was one of the first responders at the scene said: “The two injured people were suffering stab wounds to their upper torso and they were in moderate condition. I treated them at the scene for their injuries, after which they were transported to Hadassah Mt. Scopus Hospital for further care.”