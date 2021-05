Monday, May 24, 2021 at 8:38 am |

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -

Pro-Palestinians gather during an anti-Israel demonstration in New York’s Times Square, last Thurday. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle, File)

President Joe Biden on Monday condemned violence against the Jewish community after a string of attacks amid the conflict between Israel and Gaza’s Hamas terrorists.

“The recent attacks on the Jewish community are despicable, and they must stop. I condemn this hateful behavior at home and abroad — it’s up to all of us to give hate no safe harbor,” Biden said in a social media post.