73-Year-Old Woman Who Fell in Rocket Shelter Succumbs to Injuries

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, May 24, 2021 at 4:28 am |

The scene of a bus which was directly hit by a rocket fired from the Gaza strip, in Holon, May 11. (Noam Revkin Fenton/Flash90)

A 73-year-old woman who was seriously injured while seeking shelter from incoming rocket fire from the Gaza Strip succumbed to her injuries, bringing Israel’s death toll in the Operation Guardian of the Walls to 13.

Mrs. Chava Vaknin, Hy”d, of Holon, was badly injured in a fall in her fortified room last Shabbos, as volleys of rockets were fired from Gaza at central Israel. She sustained a brain injury and died two days later, though her death was not publicized until Sunday.

Her daughter Iris told Channel 12 that her mother fell as a result of alarm from the rockets. Though she initially appeared to be fine, her condition later deteriorated and she was hospitalized in serious condition, until her death last Monday. Mrs. Vaknin was taking blood thinners, which may have exacerbated the internal bleeding, her daughter told Channel 12.

Mrs. Vaknin is survived by her husband, seven children, and over 20 grandchildren.