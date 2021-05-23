Undercover Police Arrest Temple Mount Riot Suspect

Sunday, May 23, 2021 at 7:17 am |

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, May 23, 2021 at 7:17 am |

The arrest. (Police Spokesman)

Officers carried out an arrest in Issawiya of the main suspect in attacks on policeman on Temple Mount on Friday.

After an investigation and according to intelligence information from the Yerushalayim District Police, Border Police undercover officers and detectives raided the home of the main suspect in the Issawiya neighborhood.

The undercover operatives, who acted with covert and overt forces, entered the suspect’s home and arrested him while he was sleeping in his room.

The suspect’s detention was extended by the Magistrate’s Court in Yerushalayim until May 25.