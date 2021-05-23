Five Israelis Killed in Cable Car Accident in Italy, One Child Critical

Five Israelis were killed in the cable car disaster in Italy on Sunday, and one child was critically injured and underwent emergency surgery at a local hospital, according to the Israeli Foreign Ministry.
They were among 14 who died and 2 seriously injured when their cable car crashed into the side of a mountain in Stresa, a resort town on the shores of Lake Maggiore, in northern Italy’s Piedmont region, according to media reports.
The Israelis included a married couple with two children who lived in Italy, and an older couple who were said to reside in Israel.
More details as they become available.