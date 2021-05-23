Report: IDF Thwarted Large-Scale Hamas Attack Hours Before Ceasefire

YERUSHALAYIM -

Hamas terrorists seen in the central Gaza Strip. (Reuters/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa)

The IDF reportedly thwarted a major Hamas attack just hours before a ceasefire took effect that has tentatively ended more than a week of fighting, Channel 12 reported Friday.

The outlet added that if the attack had been successful, it could have scuttled the agreement between the two sides, likely leading to prolonged violence.

According to the report, the IDF identified a Hamas terror cell as it made its way through an underground tunnel, apparently with the intention of emerging in Israel and attacking IDF soldiers.

The Air Force carried out a precision strike and eliminated the terrorists, the report said.

Israel’s new underground barrier would have prevented them from crossing and attacking civilians, but would still leave troops vulnerable to attack, according to Channel 12.

The IDF declined to comment on the report, but the report noted that the release of the information was approved by IDF censors.

Also on Friday, IDF spokesman Hidai Zilberman said the IDF had sent a message to Hamas that if it carried out a major attack in the hours leading up to the truce, the IDF would respond with a massive airstrike on dozens of targets.