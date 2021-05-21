Riots Erupt on Har Habayis

NEW YORK -

Friday, May 21, 2021 at 10:08 am |

We are the people of Muhammad Dief,

The commander of the Yerushalayim district, Doron Turgeman, ordered police forces to enter the compound and deal with the rioters and arrested 9 of them, while allowing those not involved in the rioting to exit through the gates. Police forces and Border Police used stun grenades and are working to restore order.

District commander, Superintendent Doron Turgeman, who is in charge of the police forces and the Border Police, ordered to enter the plaza without entering the mosques and successfully dispersed the rioters.

Israeli police and Border Police officers remain deployed in order to maintain order.

Kan News reported that Border police were stationed at the entrances and exits of several neighborhoods including Issawiya and Silwan, and are thoroughly checking all vehicles entering and exiting the area.