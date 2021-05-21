Israel
Riots Erupt on Har Habayis
By Hamodia Staff
Friday, May 21, 2021 at 10:08 am | י' סיון תשפ"א Updated Friday, May 21, 2021 at 10:19 am
NEW YORK - Friday, May 21, 2021 at 10:08 am | י' סיון תשפ"א Updated Friday, May 21, 2021 at 10:19 am
Photos and video courtesy of Police Spokesman) As the Islamic Friday noon prayers ended on the Har Habayis, hundreds of young people began rioting by throwing stones and a Molotov cocktail at the Israeli police forces. Protesters chanted, “ We are the people of Muhammad Dief,” a reference to the military commander of Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades of Hamas.
The commander of the Yerushalayim district, Doron Turgeman, ordered police forces to enter the compound and deal with the rioters and arrested 9 of them, while allowing those not involved in the rioting to exit through the gates. Police forces and Border Police used stun grenades and are working to restore order.
District commander, Superintendent Doron Turgeman, who is in charge of the police forces and the Border Police, ordered to enter the plaza without entering the mosques and successfully dispersed the rioters.
Israeli police and Border Police officers remain deployed in order to maintain order.
Kan News reported that
Border police were stationed at the entrances and exits of several neighborhoods including Issawiya and Silwan, and are thoroughly checking all vehicles entering and exiting the area.
Hamas is planning demonstrations in Hebron, Ramallah and Huwara south of Nablus to celebrate the “victory of the resistance.” The Palestinian Authority intends to begin arresting members of Hamas in the West Bank.
Updated Friday, May 21, 2021 at 10:19 am
.