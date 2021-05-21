Erdan Blasts U.N. Over Unfair Treatment of Israel

YERUSHALAYIM -

Friday, May 21, 2021 at 5:13 am |

Israel’s Ambassador to the United States Gilad Erdan. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Israel’s Ambassador to the United States Gilad Erdan lambasted his fellow members of the United Nations General Assembly on Thursday, accusing the gathering of a lack of support for Israel.

“Right now, as I speak to you, Israeli citizens are running to seek shelter from Hamas’ indiscriminate attacks,” Erdan, who is also Israel’s permanent representative to the U.N., said.

Contrasting the U.N.’s charter, which seeks to uphold human rights, and that of Hamas, which calls for the destruction of Israel – Erdan said that member states were failing to uphold the organization’s founding principles through their weak action on Hamas.

“We see an attempt to create a false moral equivalence … between Israel, a democracy that seeks peace and abides by international law, and a murderous terrorist organization with an ideology similar to ISIS,” Erdan said.

He accused Hamas of conducting the double war crime of attacking Israeli civilians while firing from behind Palestinian citizens, endangering them.

“It is outrageous that not only do you fail to call Hamas a terrorist organization, but you also refuse to demand that our sons are returned to their families,” Erdan said.

The ambassador was referring to the bodies of Israeli soldiers Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul, Hy”d, and abducted citizens Avera Mengistu and Hisham al-Sayed, held by Hamas since 2014 and 2015.