12-Year-Old Girl Dies Suddenly, After Recovering From Post-COVID

YERUSHALAYIM -

Friday, May 21, 2021 at 5:10 am |

A medical team at the coronavirus unit, in the Ichilov hospital, Tel Aviv. (Yossi Aloni/Flash90)

A 12-year-old girl from Bnei Brak who recently recovered from post-COVID syndrome passed away unexpectedly on Thursday at the city’s Mayanei HaYeshua Medical Center.

The girl contracted COVID-19 in February 2021 and recovered. Later on, she was hospitalized at Mayanei HaYeshua for eleven days after she was diagnosed with a multi-system infection.

The case has been reported to the Health Ministry as medical care providers suspect that the chest pain from which the girl suffered before her death was connected to post-COVID syndrome.

Less than 1% of children who recover from COVID-19 can developed a multi-system infectious syndrome that includes an ongoing fever, a rash, an infection of the heart muscles, and other symptoms. According to the Israel Pediatric Society, over 100 children have been diagnosed with and hospitalized for the syndrome.

Mayanei HaYeshua issued a statement after the girl’s death: “A 12-year-old girl who recently recovered from post-COVID syndrome arrived [Wednesday] at the children’s ER, underwent protracted resuscitation efforts by senior doctors, and sadly, was declared dead.”