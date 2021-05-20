Southern Israel Under Fire Again; Ashkelon Man Lightly Injured

Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 11:43 am |

YERUSHALAYIM -

An exterior view of a private home which was damaged by a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip earlier this week, is seen in Ashkelon, Thursday. (REUTERS/Amir Cohen)

Sirens warned of incoming rockets from Gaza again, early Thursday evening, in Ashdod, the Gaza border area, Ashkelon, Netivot and Sderot.

Residents in communities within three miles of the Gaza Strip were instructed by the authorities to remain in their shelters until further notice.

One man was lightly wounded after a rocket landed in the city of Ashkelon Thursday afternoon, as sirens sounded across the south.

The man was reportedly injured when the rocket crashed into a gas canister, causing extensive property damage as well.

Meanwhile, the IDF continued its attacks on Hamas targets in Gaza.

A strike was carried out on a vehicle carrying armed members of Hamas’s anti-tank missile unit, in the northern Gaza Strip.

Two were killed in the strike, according to Palestinian media reports.

The IDF also said it destroyed the Hamas launchpad in Beit Lahiya where an anti-tank missile was fired at an empty IDF bus earlier on Thursday.