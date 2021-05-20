Pro-Israel and Pro-Palestinian Protestors Scuffle In Midtown Manhattan

NEW YORK -

A Pro Palestinian protester is arrested as they face off with a group of Israel supporters and police in a violent clash in Times Square on May 20, 2021 in New York City. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Just hours before a ceasefire was announced on Thursday between Israel and Hamas terrorists in Gaza, multiple clashes broke out in midtown Manhattan between Pro-Israel protesters and supporters of the Hamas terrorist organization. New York City Police Department said 20 people were arrested.

Fox News reported the NYPD said that two commercial fireworks were thrown from a car, and video showed the device exploding. One person reportedly suffered minor burns. The NYPD’s Arson Investigation Squad is investigating.

On Tuesday, thousands of Pro-Palestinian protesters marched down 42nd Street in Manhattan and shut down traffic.