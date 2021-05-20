NY Releases Summer Camp Guidelines

NEW YORK -

The New York Health Department has updated its health guidelines for day camps, sleepaway camps, and daycare programs for the summer.

Facilities and programs will be required to collect COVID-19 vaccination status and documentation for all staff and children. Daily health checks for all staff and any visitors, including daily temperature checks, are mandatory.

Each camp will need to ensure social distancing, and staff not vaccinated must maintain six feet of social distancing.

Children over the age of two and all unvaccinated staff are required to wear masks, except when eating, drinking, swimming, bathing, or sleeping. Staff are expected to be able to provide masks. The exception is only for those who unable to tolerate a mask for medical reasons.

Programs are required to notify the state and local health department immediately if a staff member or camper tests positive for the coronavirus.

Facilities are expected to set barriers, prohibit the use of enclosed spaces, and ensure there is proper ventilation. Outdoor activities are encouraged.

Everyone is expected to maintain frequent handwashing and disinfectant habits.

“We are continuing to make incredible progress against COVID and lifting restrictions based on the science and numbers, but we are not yet at the finished line,” Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a statement. “To help ensure maximum protections for staff and children at child care and camp programs, we are issuing this guidance so the facilities can implement basic but critical measures that will allow them to operate safely.”

