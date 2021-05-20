New Poll Shows 1/3 of Americans Support Israeli Side

NEW YORK -

Thursday, May 20, 2021

An Economist/YouGov poll revealed that 33% of Americans would consider themselves more sympathetic to Israel, and 26% considered themselves sympathetic to both sides. Only 15% said they were more sympathetic to the Palestinian side.

Overall, Republicans were more likely to favor Israel, with 63% supporting Israel, 15% for both sides, and only 5% for Palestinians. Democrats said they sympathized with both sides most, with 35% saying their sympathy was equal for both. 16% of Democrats said they sympathized with Israelis, and 25% said they sympathized with Palestinians.

35% of Independents said they sympathized with Israel, 29% said they sympathized with both sides, and 15% said they sympathized with Palestinians.

59% of Democrats, 64% of Republicans, and 79% of Independents agree that helping and protecting Israel is an important part of American Middle East policy.

29% of Americans approve of President Joe Biden’s response to the current conflict in Israel, while 41% disapprove.

