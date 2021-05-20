IDF Soldier Hurt From Hamas Missile Fired at Bus Near Gaza Border

Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 6:05 am |

YERUSHALAYIM -

The bus that was hit by an anti-tank missile, Thursday. (IDF)

An IDF soldier was lightly hurt from shrapnel after Hamas fired an anti-tank missile at an empty bus near the Gaza Strip border on Thursday.

The soldier was standing next to the vehicle during impact and was taken to Soroka Medical Center in Be’er Sheva. There were no other injuries reported in the incident.

An IDF spokesman confirmed that an anti-tank missile was fired from northern Gaza towards a parked truck bus.

Gaza Strip terrorist factions resumed rocket fire targeting Israeli civilians Thursday morning after rocket launches subsided throughout the early hours.